Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 22,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

