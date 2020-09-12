Trust Co of Kansas Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

