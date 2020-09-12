Trust Co of Kansas Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

