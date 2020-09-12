Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 13,577,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,530,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.