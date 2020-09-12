Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

