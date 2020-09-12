Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,851,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 558,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.