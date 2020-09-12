Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 11,458 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 401.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.17. 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.