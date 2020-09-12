Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

