Trust Co of Kansas Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,816. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 528,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,951. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $298.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Cfra increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

