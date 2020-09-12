Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,196. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

