Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 21,891 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,891 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SLM by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 591,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SLM by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SLM by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 759,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

SLM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 4,103,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

