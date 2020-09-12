Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. 300,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,437. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

