Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. 2,557,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,629. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.