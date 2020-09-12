UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $27,358.21 and approximately $1.90 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.