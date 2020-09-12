Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 770 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

