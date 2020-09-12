Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.33. 3,726,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

