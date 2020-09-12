Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

