Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Target by 29.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

