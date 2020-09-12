Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.