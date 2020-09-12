Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $15.64 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,381. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

