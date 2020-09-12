Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

