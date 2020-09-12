Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,265. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

