Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

