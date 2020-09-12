Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,738 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 71,765,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,096,368. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.