Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,653 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE WM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

