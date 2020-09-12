Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 408 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. 2,116,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

