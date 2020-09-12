Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 5,242 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 47,685,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

