Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

T traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.