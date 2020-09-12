Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 67.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

