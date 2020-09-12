VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $6,684,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,434,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,192.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 130,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. 198,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

