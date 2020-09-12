Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 10,533,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,985,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

