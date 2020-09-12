Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,763,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

