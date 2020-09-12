Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after purchasing an additional 850,539 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,721,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 2,766,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.