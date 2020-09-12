Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 2,766,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

