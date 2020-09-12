Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 5,301,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,344. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

