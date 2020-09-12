Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,843. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

