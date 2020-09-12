Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. 13,919,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

