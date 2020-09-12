Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4,459.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,843. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

