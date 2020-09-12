Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

