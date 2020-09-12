Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $8.39. 205,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $695,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $49,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.