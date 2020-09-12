Vitae Price Reaches $2.58 on Top Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00024863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and $1.18 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004073 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004575 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

