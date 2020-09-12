VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.51 million and $156,518.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.01598435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00202260 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

