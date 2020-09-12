VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $732.71

Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $732.71 and traded as low as $624.00. VP shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $248.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 688 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

