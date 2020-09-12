Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.68. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

