Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. 9,608,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

