Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 322,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

