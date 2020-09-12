Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 5,375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 2,460,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

