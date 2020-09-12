Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 169.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 198.1% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

