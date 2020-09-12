Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

