Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $946,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVS Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,648,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,669,000 after buying an additional 194,415 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 659,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 177,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 277.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

